Crane fire at Harbor Bridge construction site sends one to hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, April 22, a crane being used to work on the new Harbor Bridge caught fire during a Corpus Christi Hooks game. Fans could both see and feel the impact of the fire.

Port police were the first responding police agency when the fire took place.

"TxDOT and Flatiron Dragados have safety as its top priority not only for its workers, but for the community. The worksite is safe according to TxDOT and Flatiron Dragados"

Although Zanoni tells us the worksite is safe, it wasn’t on Saturday.

"There was one injury that resulted from some of the material falling from the crane. That person was transported to the hospital and was there Saturday night into Sunday," Zanoni said.

Zanoni said the hospital would not disclose any information on the status of the injured person due to hospital laws. The city will work with contractors Flatiron Dragados and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to better understand what exactly happened that day and learn from it.

"The situation that happened was somewhat of an unusual situation. It was not predicted," Zanoni said.

The unfortunate incident however is not stopping fans from seeing their favorite baseball team play this season.

"It was an accident. It was a freak accident. The chances of that happening are pretty slim I would say. But no, it wouldn’t prevent me from going again," Corpus Christi Hooks fan Niko Munoz said.

We reached out to Flatiron Dragados who told us they would not comment because they are actively investigating what happened and are working on a thorough report.

The City of Corpus Christi is also actively reviewing what took place.