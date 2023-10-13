8 Coastal Bend couples defy superstition, tying the knot on Friday the 13th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While Saturday's Ring of Fire is getting all the attention, a different type of ring filled the air at the Nueces County Courthouse on Friday, Oct. 13.

While most consider the number 13 unlucky, eight Coastal Bend couples challenged the status quo by tying the knot.

"Why Friday the 13th? That puzzles me also. It's pretty rare to get a Friday and a 13. It happens maybe once or twice a year. Some couples find that interesting or personal to them," Nueces County Precinct 1 Judge Henry Santana said.

Ariana and Isabel were among the eight couples who said "I do." They met on social media three years ago and a year later decided to get engaged.

The couple looked at the calendar to find a day that landed on Friday the 13th. That day just so happened to fall in October.

"I think a lot of people also think there's bad luck and I just wanted to make something good out of a superstitious day," newly wed Isabel Arzagua said.

Another couple knew they wanted to mix the rare day with the overall tone of the month.

"I've always wanted to do Friday the 13th in October because I like spooky season and the number," bride Sierra Horton said.

For others, although 13 is the number of the day, they can't put a number on how long they'll be together.

"We have plans later down the road for us to have a big wedding. He ain't going nowhere, he's staying here forever," newlywed Mariah Sepulveda said.

Congratulations and good luck to all the couples who exchanged vows on this lucky day.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.