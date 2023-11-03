60th Annual Greek Festival kicks off on Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi tradition is back in full swing. The 60th annual Greek Festival is back at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. There will be Greek music, Greek dancing, Greek food, Greek Church tours and Greek more!

Joann Talarantas, chairman of the festival says they plan to go even bigger this year!

"Every single year it gets bigger, it gets better. It's amazing. So many people support us. They even leave so many nice donations to our church, and they even thank us for being here. And that's really a nice honor for us. It makes us want to do better and want to do more every year. We couldn't do it without the community. We just couldn't."

It's all happening at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 502 S. Chaparral St., Downtown, Corpus Christi.

Greek Festival Times:

Friday - 5pm - 10pm

Saturday - 12pm - 10pm

Sunday - 12pm - 6pm

