6 Things to Know: Water supply session, FBISD bond tour, Iran war inflation impacts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Wednesday!

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

Peter Schwartz arrest

A man pardoned by President Trump for his role in the January 6th capitol riot is back in federal custody after an arrest in Corpus Christi.

Authorities say Peter Schwartz was found with two loaded guns after an incident near Bob Hall Pier.

Schwartz, a convicted felon, was arrested September 9.

FBISD bond

If you want to see where some of Flour Bluff ISD's 2025 bond money is going — you can get a closer look today.

The district’s first bond walk and talk tour starts at 5 p.m. at the central office on Waldron Road.

RSVP is required before attending.

Last water session

If you have questions about Corpus Christi’s water supply — today is your last chance to ask city leaders directly.

The city’s final community water information session is from 6-7 tonight at the Lindale Senior Center.

City staff will be there to answer questions, and any Corpus Christi resident can attend.

Iran war cost, inflation points released

The war with Iran could mean higher prices for Americans early next year.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the conflict could push inflation up about half a percentage point — largely because of higher energy costs.

The CBO also estimates the war has cost about $38 billion so far.

Median US income rises to highest on record

Americans’ median household income reached a record high last year.

New census data show it rose nearly three percent in 2025 — to more than $87,000 dollars.

The poverty rate also fell — but many Americans say they’re still feeling the squeeze from high everyday costs.

Target Circle Deal Days return

Target is bringing back its Circle Deal Days next month.

On October 6-7, shoppers can get up to 40% off thousands of items — from clothes and home decor to toys and tech.

You’ll need a free Target Circle membership to get the deals.

And those are the 6 things you need to know before you go.