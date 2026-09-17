CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Thursday!

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

6 Things to Know: Mathis boil water order, deadly hit-and-run, Prime Day preview

DPS seeks assistance in deadly crash

DPS needs your help finding the driver who fatally struck a 23-year-old pregnant mother near Robstown Saturday.

Troopers are looking for a white 2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado with front-end and headlight damage.

Kimberly Varela died after the crash on County Road 44.

Anyone with information should call DPS.

Woman accused of shooting husband at Southside home

A 71-year-old woman is charged with manslaughter after her husband was fatally shot on the city’s Southside.

Police were called to their home on Tiger Lane around 10:40 Tuesday night.

Muriel Stewart told officers the two were arguing when she pulled out a gun and fired a warning shot at the ground.

She told police the bullet ricocheted and hit her husband.

Stewart’s bond is set at $300,000.

City of Mathis water boil

The City of Mathis is under a boil water notice because of problems caused by the extreme heat.

Officials say high temperatures are lowering chlorine levels — increasing the risk of bacteria.

Residents should boil water for two minutes before drinking, cooking or brushing their teeth.

Report: Earth's water cycle is off balance

A new report warns the world is seeing bigger swings between drought and flooding.

The World Meteorological Organization says the global water cycle is off balance — leading to shrinking rivers, disappearing glaciers and more extreme weather.

The report says the pattern is becoming more unpredictable.

Amazon Prime deals

Amazon Prime members can soon cash in on more deals.

Prime Big Deal Days returns October 6-7 — with discounts across dozens of categories including tech, beauty, fashion and kitchen items.

The sale will also include fall and Halloween deals.

Constitution Day and Citizenship Day

Thursday marks two civic observances — Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.

The day commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787.

It also recognizes U.S. citizens — including those who became citizens through naturalization.

And those are the 6 things you need to know before you go.