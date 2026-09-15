6 Things to Know: Greenwood housing rezoning, Ford recall, treat giveaway

CORPUS CHRSITI — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Tuesday!

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

Greenwood housing rezoning vote preview

More homes could soon be coming to Corpus Christi’s Westside.

MVR construction wants to build hundreds of homes on 134 acres near Greenwood Drive and Holly Road.

City council will vote on the rezoning request today.

The planning commission approved the request last month.

Lack of sidewalks impacting London ISD

Parents in the London School District could soon be a step closer to getting more sidewalks.

Today, the Corpus Christi City Council will vote on whether to apply for a grant to build a 2,500-foot sidewalk along London Pirate Road.

Grant recipients will be announced in December.

Nothing Bundt Cake giveaway

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its first national “Bring the Joy Day” with a free giveaway.

Today, the first 300 guests at locations in Corpus Christi and Portland will get a free confetti bundtlet. No purchase will be necessary.

SCOTUS rejects Trump's mail-ballot plan

The Supreme Court has rejected President Trump’s plan to change how mail ballots are sent to voters.

The plan could have allowed the postal service to withhold millions of ballots if states didn’t meet new requirements.

The ruling comes just weeks before the midterm elections.

Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon launch policy group

Some of the biggest names in streaming are teaming up in Washington.

Netflix, YouTube and Amazon have created the “Streaming Access and Choice Alliance,” or SACA.

The new group will represent streaming companies and push for policies supporting consumer choice and new ways to watch content.

Ford recall

Ford is recalling about 200,000 F-150 trucks because of a fuel tank problem.

The recall covers certain 2023 through 2027 models.

Ford says the tank could leak or even detach, increasing the risk of a fire.

Owners can get the problem fixed for free at a Ford dealership.

And those are the 6 things you need to know before you go.