6 Things to Know: CCISD schedule change, Quintanilla lawsuit, AI concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Monday!

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

CCISD bell schedule changes

Reminder for CCISD parents — middle school start times are changing again.

Starting Monday, September 21, classes will run from 8:50 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

The district says it’s returning to the old schedule because of ongoing bus delays and a shortage of drivers.

Corpus Christi agenda recap

Corpus Christi City Council will take up two items tied to business and tourism Tuesday.

On second reading, council could extend La Palmera Mall’s incentive agreement for another ten years.

And a public hearing is set on tourism district plans for fiscal years 2023 through 2027, which keep a two-percent hotel assessment to help promote tourism.

Quintanilla family lawsuit

The brother of late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla is suing their sister Suzette over alleged unpaid profits from Selena’s music.

A.B. Quintanilla claims he’s owed 25 percent of net profits under a family agreement.

The lawsuit also seeks an accounting of Selena-related profits going back to 2016.

House Dems urge speaker to address AI

The House returns to Washington today, as some Democratic lawmakers push speaker Mike Johnson to cancel an upcoming recess over concerns about advanced AI.

They’re calling for bipartisan safeguards, citing potential cybersecurity and biological threats.

The House is currently set to recess after Thursday.

CDC warns of increasing rabies exposures

The CDC is warning rabies exposures appear to be rising across the US.

The agency reported a 17 percent increase in rabies-related inquiries this summer.

Rabies is nearly always fatal once symptoms begin, but treatment is highly effective when given in time.

Pew survey on supplements

Turns out, Americans really love their supplements.

A new Pew survey finds about 8 in 10 adults take at least one.

Vitamins and minerals are the most popular, followed by protein supplements — and adults 65 and older are the most likely to take them.

And those are the 6 things you need to know before you go.