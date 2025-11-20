38-year-old sentenced to federal prison for crack cocaine sales

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 38-year-old local resident will spend more than 13 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Evaristo Coleman pleaded guilty Aug. 20 to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and distribution of crack cocaine. U.S. District Judge David Morales sentenced Coleman to 100 months for drug trafficking and 60 months for the firearms charge, which must be served consecutively for a total of 160 months in prison. Coleman will also serve four years of supervised release following his prison term.

The court noted that drugs had been found in multiple residences associated with Coleman during sentencing.

The investigation began in January following multiple reports of alleged drug sales from Coleman's apartment. Authorities conducted surveillance and observed regular customers coming to buy cocaine and crack cocaine.

In February, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence where they discovered more than 100 grams of crack cocaine and nearly 300 grams of powder cocaine. They also found two 9mm pistols that Coleman possessed while selling the drugs.

Coleman has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

