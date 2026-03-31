31-year-old man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

A 31-year-old local man pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced.

The investigation into Troy Vasquez began after law enforcement discovered he uploaded child pornography over the internet. Authorities executed a search warrant at his home, discovering child sexual abuse material Vasquez created the day before the search.

A forensic examination of his phone uncovered another video Vasquez recorded two days after Christmas 2024. In the video, he encourages a 3-year-old child to perform sexual acts.

U.S. District Judge David Morales will impose sentencing on June 20. Vasquez faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He remains in custody pending the hearing.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Overman prosecuted the case.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice launched in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiative marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and identifies and rescues victims.

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