20 years of serving those who serve you

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A locally owned software company celebrated its 20th anniversary today at the Legacy Event Center on Staples Street on Friday. QSR Online (Quick Service Restaurants) is a restaurant management software company that services over 4,300 restaurants in 47 states, Canada, and the Cayman Islands.

Some of the local eateries they serve include Saltwater Grill, The Executive Surf Club, Water Street Oyster Bar, Brewster Street Ice House, and Hester’s. Nationally, their customers include the likes of Sonic and Fudrucker’s.

KRIS 6 News

QSR Online helps restaurants stay profitable by helping them manage food and labor costs and also day-to-day operations.

“We've learned a lot from our customers and we've adapted our systems to be better for the customers whether they are large or small and we improve our software through their input every single year,” Michael Cuevas, President of QSR Online said.

