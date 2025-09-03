155 Pets Find Homes During "Clear the Shelter" Campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society has some heartwarming news to share — thanks to the community’s support, a total of 155 pets were adopted during the month of August as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelter campaign.

Of those adoptions, 84 were cats and 71 were dogs. Among the adopted animals were several fan favorites featured on air, including Rufio, Bo, Cami, and Maurice — all cats who have now found loving homes.

Jackie McCollough, Director of Marketing and Development at the Gulf Coast Humane Society, said the support from the community makes all the difference.

“You know there’s a lot of animals right now and a lot of adopters, so while we’re really happy to see the 155 animals get adopted this year… tell your friends and family there’s plenty more,” McCollough said.

While the campaign has officially wrapped up, the need is ongoing. Dozens of pets are still waiting to be adopted.

If you missed out during Clear the Shelter, you can still stop by the Gulf Coast Humane Society and find your new best friend.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!