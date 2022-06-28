It's been over a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of five.

­In Nueces County, 45 newly eligible kids got their vaccine within the first week of it being available.

Dr. Jaime Fergie, the Director of Infectious Diseases at Driscoll Hospital said he gets a lot of questions over how safe the vaccine is for young children.

“Throughout the last many decades that we give vaccines, all the problems that happen with the vaccine are immediate,” said Fergie.

His team does their best to inform parents over the safety of and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Andi Holmgreen dedicates her time to raising her five-year-old daughter. She is concerned about the effects the vaccine can have on her child now.

“Due to the lack of history with what could happen after giving the vaccine to children her age,” said Holmgreen. “Not only children have had with the heart issues and the clotting issues that have popped up and the swollen lymph nodes that has been a reaction on record.”

Holmgreen tells KRIS 6 News she has the power of choice, she said she doesn’t feel comfortable getting vaccinated herself. The same goes for her five-year-old little girl.

“We know our kids in and out, so we have to be their advocate,” said Holmgreen.

Fergie said heart problems are rare. Only few cases reported.

“We have seen children who get sick with COVID and end up having heart problems,” explained Fergie

Of the newly eligible age group that have received their first dose of the vaccine, the Health Department has counted not one of those patients has experienced server-side effects.

