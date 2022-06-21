Local eye doctor sees more patients with eye discomfort during the summer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local eye doctor tells KRIS 6 News the heat and the wind in causing discomfort in a lot of people.

The extreme heat can lead to things like allergic conjunctivitis and more serious long term effects including cataracts and an increased risk of melanoma.

One patient, Kim Subia described the pain she felt in both her eyes was starting to bother her.

“I asked Dr. Shandley to help me,” said Subia. “It was like shards of glass in my eyes. It was so bad. Just standing outside for a few minutes my eyes are already watering.”

Subia lives in a rural neighborhood not too far from Copano Bay. Surrounding her home is grass, dirt, and a lot of pollen.

“The dust is what really get to me. I didn’t really know I had an allergy to dust until this past year,” she said.

It was after three weeks of eye discomfort she decided to visit the optometrist.

In Portland, Subia made an appointment with Dr. Darrin Shandley O.D. In his office Subia said she took a quick eye exam.

It was clear she was suffering from allergies. However, there are other factors to consider.

“We’re seeing a lot more dryness and that cause the eyes to burn and water but it does not typically involve itchiness,’ said Shandley.

According to Dr. Shandley everyone is prone to having the same issues including children.

Its just like when you get a sun burn on your skin, your eyes can burn as well.

That’s why it’s important to protect your eyes.

“Sunglasses with UVA and UVB Protection and then a hat if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time,” explained Shandley.

This is advice, Kim Subia follows now.

“I don’t feel the same pain in my eyes. I feel much better,” Subia said.

Dr. Shandley recommends if there is any kind of pain in the eyes. The best thing to do is visit an eye doctor.

If there is discomfort, over-the-counter eye drops will help bring some relief if you're experiencing itching, redness, or watering eyes.

Lastacaft, Pataday, Alaway and Systane Zaditor is used to treat allergies.

Refresh Relieva PF, Systane and BioTrue helps with dryness.