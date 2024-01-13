Lake City residents worry about how the weather conditions will affect them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Lake City area is surrounded by fields and now people who live in this neighborhood are concerned about how the weather conditions will affect them.

"The wind is really much stronger today,” one Lake City resident said.

It's an alarming sight for lake city homeowner, Michelle Biediger whose been worried as she watches the lake level continue to drop.

“The lake is really down around 40% and it’s a big fire concern when its dry like this especially with the wind and the cold,” Biediger said.

The wind isn't helping, Biediger said her eyes hurt from the dust in the air.

"When the wind is coming from the South we were covered with dusts because we are in the farming and agricultural community and right now there's no crops in the field,” Biediger said.

There's even a video posted on our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers page showing how bad the dust can get.

Mathis Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adrian Ramirez has seen it plenty of times before.

"The lake area is more open so the wind will have more effect on picking up dust and carrying it further,” Ramirez said.

Chief Ramirez is also preparing for any chance of a grass fire spreading.

"There are no fire hydrants in the corners so we will rely on different tankers,” Ramirez said.

If the winds intensify, Mathis volunteer firefighters tell us they will be ready to respond to emergency calls. The Mathis fire chief said that surrounding fire departments are also able to help.