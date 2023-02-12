Keep Port Aransas Beautiful hosts city wide garage sale

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crowds of people showed up at this year’s garage sale event. They’re all interested in what they can buy for a good price like Phyllis Wyatt and her friends.

“We got some shirts and some collectible stuff for my jewelry and some watches,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt is shopping inside the Civic Center where there are 14 vendors selling different types of items.

Outside, there’s 52 garage sales happening in the City of Port Aransas.

Diane Wildish bought something she didn’t know she needed. She said she’ll be taking it back home with her to Minnesota.

“I bought a pioneer woman quilt today for $10. It was beautiful,” said Wildish. “I felt like I found my treasure.”

Treasures of all shapes and sizes. Items that will have a second life.

Joan Holt a member of Keep Port Aransas beautiful was a part of organizing the city wide garage sale.

Hold said there’s more interest from the community this year.

“People would just like to have a good deal. They’re tired of paying high prices for everything and in here they can barter and talk to people,” said Holt.

A good opportunity for everyone. Vendors making money off their recycled items and shoppers pay what they think is fair.