It's National Travel and Tourism Week in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week is Travel and Tourism week, highlighting how travel drives economic growth. Visit Corpus Christi said tourism is the second largest industry in the Coastal Bend.

To celebrate the contributions of the travel industry it asks the community and visitors to participate in the #ThisisCC photo challenge. There are 10 spots where you can take this photo. By taking pictures around the city, Visit Corpus Christi said it can help the travel industry attract more workers, help communities recover from the pandemic, promote sustainability, and help bring more tourists to the area.

“We are coming away from COVID in that pandemic era and really starting to see the amount of travel coming into our destination. So, the future of travel is bright,” said Visit Corpus Christi's Vice President of Marketing, Emily Zertuche.

In a report from Texas A&M University tourism is a big contributor to our economy, and we'll continue to see more people coming to the area as we head into the Memorial Day holiday and the start of summer.

"I mean it’s a complete night and day difference, meaning it’s much better here than it is over there. There's not much to do, we're right outside of Austin so it's more like country area," said Philip Huron, who is spending time in the Coastal Bend.

Visit Corpus Christi estimates travel, and tourism generates $1.4 billion per year with 26,000 hospitality employees working in the industry. Now, the organization says there's a new mission to bring more of that.

"We are putting Corpus Christi on the map as the Gulf Coast capital for coastal and outdoor recreational experiences and that is something we haven't pushed in the past,” said Zertuche.

The future of travel includes more of a focus on water sports like kayaking, wind surfing, and fishing. To find a guide to recreational activities, click here.

