Ingleside Animal Shelter celebrates new beginnings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jet is a dog at the Ingleside Animal Shelter. He and his other canine pals do the same thing every day but for Thanksgiving they all got a special treat.

A turkey treat served in a bowl. Animal Control Officers love how excited they all get.

At this temporary shelter, Ingleside Police Chief, Tammy Burr said they work with what they have.

"The city of Ingleside has never had an animal shelter to call their own. They've always rented a space from someone else,” Burr said.

If a dog gets picked up in Ingleside, it will more than likely end up here. The city has been renting this building for a few months.

"First thing we do is scan them for a microchip and if they don't have one, they come here,” animal control officer, Lidsey Mata said.

There are 10 kennels, and some office space. The dogs are kept outside.

Burr said the shelter is at fully capacity right now.

"One of our animal control officers donated the use of this white tent for weather like this because its cold out here and we don't want the animals to suffer,” Burr said.

They do what they can to help with the stray dog population. A daily struggle.

But there's light at the end of tunnel.

"We've been pushing for a new shelter for four and a half years to try and get a new shelter and finally it’s come to fruition,” Burr said.

"It will be a more inviting and warm environment plus there will be more space to have fun,” kennel technician, Rebecca Trevett said.

The new site for Ingleside Animal Shelter will be located next to the Recycling Center. The city held a groundbreaking ceremony last week. It’s expected to be complete by September of next year.