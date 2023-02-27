Increased demand for pet services leads to increase in prices

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pets have their own needs. They need a good diet, fresh water, bedding, and plenty of exercise.

Brenda Parrish gives her dog Lilia all that and more.

“I think a person should approach it like having a child. You should look at the expense before purchasing a dog,” Parrish said. “There’s illnesses to consider, shots, vaccines, food. She’s on a special diet.”

Parrish spares no expense.

“There’s day to day costs involved. For her there’s grooming, she has to be groomed at least once a month and her nails to be trimmed once a week and its $12 to trim her nails,” Parrish said.

More people are realizing its not cheap. A survey by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found there’s now 23 million households with pets and with that increased demand comes higher prices.

For example, the demand for dog walkers.

Caroline Menacker Pet Services has experienced this.

“Yes, it has increased a lot. Unfortunately, a lot of my clients moved away,” Menacker said.

Since Menacker started her business prices have gone up.

“It’s at a good range and it might change a little bit. It just depends on the dog,” Menacker said. “But, right now, I try to be as fair as possible. It’s a business and I have to make money somehow.”

Menacker said she does this work for her love of dogs.

However, it’s not easy to manage several dogs all at once.

“High energy dogs need exercise, they need walks. If they don’t get that, they’ll release their energy in other ways, and they can become destructive,” Menacker said. “They might end up injuring themselves and can end up at the vet. That’s money out the window.”

While dog services have climb in prices.

Both Menacker and Parrish said it’s an expense pet owners have to endure.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society provides resources to new pet owners.

If you have questions, visit their website or call (361) 225-0845.