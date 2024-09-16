HHM: The meaning behind the music; meet this Coastal Bend 'Taqueria Artist'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's a sight and sound you'll often hear and see in Taquerias and Mexican restaurants around the Coastal Bend — vibrant music from live artists while you eat.

"We used to always sing along, you know. My grandpa, my grandma, my tio, my tia, and I," said 23 year old singer, Guillermo Avila.

"We always, I mean, every party, birthday parties, or anything like that, we go ahead and sing," added Avila.

Avila says he is spreading his Mexican culture through the Coastal Bend through the art of music.

"I want to go ahead and sing for them because I know how much it will mean for them to have another Hispanic person, an artist, who, you know, is big," said local musician Guillermo Avila.

Avila is bringing the tradition of performing in local Mexican restaurants and taquerias all the way from his hometown.

"So, I actually grew up in Monterrey, Mexico. I moved over here when I was 10 years old. I started singing over there," said Avila.

Guillermo is no stranger to the stage. He said the art and talent of music has been passed down through generations.

"Basically we went ahead and did quinceaneras. We did weddings, did little parties, birthday parties, or anything," said Guillermo Avila.

"My favorite one will be regional Mexicano, which will be kind of like mariachi and banda," added Avila.

So, if you're ever in the mood for dinner and a show, you might stumble across a musician like Guillermo in your local Mexican restaurant.

"This is it. This is my thing. I love doing this thing. It comes from my heart, and this is what I want to do for the rest of my life," said Avila.

You never know who you might catch performing live music while grabbing a bite to eat. You can findGuillermo's performance schedule on his Facebook page.

