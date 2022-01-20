Here are ways to prepare for freezing temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lat February's freeze was one Texans hadn't seen in decades.

A recent report from the Texas Tribune says a similar winter storm is unlikely but still possible this year, it's good to have a winter kit ready.

Experts say you should have at least three days worth of water and food for each person in your home and for each person in your home and for each pet.

FEMA recommends you have at least one gallon of water per person per day and your winter weather kit should also include blankets, warm clothes, a first aid kit, flashlights, a battery-powered radio and extra batteries.

It's also important to keep some emergency supplies stored in your car like sleeping bags, food and water, booster cables and something to create traction on your tires such as sand or kitty litter.

Emergency managers encourage you to not panic buy and try to fill up your refrigerator. They say stocking up on extra groceries can not only lead to wasted food if your power goes out, but could hurt others that may not be able to find what they're looking for.

