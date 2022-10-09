Habitat for Humanity and sponsors build playhouses for local children

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This is the first-time Habitat for Humanity has put on Project Playhouse.

Director of Marketing, Piper Scott tells KRIS 6 News they want to teach young children the importance of having a safe place to live.

“Faster than sooner, they’re going to be homeowners and it’s not as easy as it was,” she said.

Multiple organizations got their hands dirty for a good cause including CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery.

“It’s been a great day. We have great weather, and we appreciate the opportunity to get our volunteers out here and do good in the local community,” said Public Affairs Manager, Jennifer Lira.

Working on a playhouse alongside CITGO is Valero Energy.

Darcy Shroeder said they’re happy to partner with Habitat for Humanity.

Shroeder looks over the assembled tiny houses. Each are customized according to each family’s personality.

Shroeder and her team started their project with a vision in mind.

“We received an email yesterday from Habitat for Humanity letting us know a little bit about the family who is going to receive this house and the mom has 7 kids. All young kids, boys, and girls. So, we did some green and some yellow,” Shroeder said.

Nueces and San Patricio County children who were selected to receive a playhouse are getting more than they expected.

Izabella Castillo was surprised with her little white and pink house.

“She’s nonverbal and she likes being by herself. Having this playhouse is a huge blessing,” said Izaella’s mom, Tahili Castillo. “She’ll spend all day in here now.”

The Valero team was also able to reveal their project to another family.

Habitat for Humanity wants to gift playhouses for Christmas. If you're interested in participating, call 361-289-1740