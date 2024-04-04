Governor Greg Abbott supporting Rockport-Fulton ISD future welders via grant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The future is bright for Rockport-Fulton High School welding students.

Thanks to the school's welding shop, students get hands on experience and by next school year, the program will be revamped, thanks to a grant from the governor’s office.

"Some industries are dying out, but I don't think welding will,” junior William Stephenson said.

Stephenson said spends most of his time learning about welding in the shop.

"This is something I think I can do whenever if I fall on hard times. I'll always have a trade,” he said.

In fact, Governor Greg Abbottis supporting the next generation of welders by investing in their career training. That's why Rockport-Fulton ISD has been awarded a grant worth more than $315,500 by the Texas Workforce Commission.

"They'll be taking all the booths out and replacing it with brand new tables and everything. All the exhaust system will be taken out and it will be all new and we will also get new welding machines,” welding instructor Andrew Swanberg said.

Swanburg said over 125 students will get to use the new equipment. They'll be trained and certified for their careers in welding.

“The more emphasizes on it, the more opportunities for these kids. It's going to be good to make that kind of living straight out of high school,” Swanberg said.

Making a comfortable living is something these students have thought about, including junior Cannon Chapman. He told KRIS 6 News reporter Victoria Balderamma that he first signed up for this course to learn a useful skill but now, as his senior year approaches. He's thinking about having a career.

"It's defiantly crossed my mind as an option. I’m not sure if I'll go down that path but it will help wherever I choose to go,” Chapman said.

Del Mar College is also helping these future welders.

They will soon offer them dual credit courses in welding. So that they can get their associate degree at the end of their senior year and get a job as soon as they graduate high school.