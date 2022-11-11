Corpus Christi City Council District 4 gets new representative

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents on Padre Island and Flour Bluff have a new city council representative.

Dan Suckley ran unopposed for the District 4 seat after incumbent Greg Smith removed his name from the running on the last day of the filing period.

Suckley told KRIS 6 News his primary two issues include finding a reliable long-term water source for the city, and improvements to city infrastructure, including streets.

"Well, I've lived in this community for nearly 40 years and I have a passion for serving," Suckley said. "I've previously served for nearly 10 years on the Flour Bluff school board and currently serving on the Visit CC board. And I've served on a number of other nonprofits locally here for years. I have a passion for the city."

Suckley isn't the only new face on the council, Tuesday residents voted in Jim Klein for one of three at-large positions.

And still up in the air are three races, Districts 1, 2, and 3 are headed to runoffs.