City Council District 1 and District 2 headed to a run-off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The races for City Council District 1 and District 2 will both be decided in a run-off.

Candidates need 50 percent of votes to win the ballot, and neither race had a candidate with the necessary votes.

With all voting centers reporting, District 1 sits at incumbent Billy Lerma receiving 4,081 votes (39.12 percent), former city councilman Everett Roy with 3,607 votes (34.58 percent), and Tracy McCall with 2,743 votes (26.3 percent).

In District 2, Mark Scott has a slight lead (6,205 votes, 43.39 percent) over Sylvia Campos (6,021 votes, 42.11 percent), with Brian Rosas (2,073 votes, 14.5 percent) in third.

Lerma and Roy will face off in a run-off election.

Lerma has held the role of a city councilman in District 1 for one term. Lerma’s top goal is to continue projects that have started during his term.

“We have both gateways into Corpus Christi in District 1; the North Beach entrance, which is being fixed up, and we have the I-37 area, which is also being fixed with the new bridge we’re getting there,” Lerma said. “But, at the same time, we’re developing Labonte Park, that’s going to be a five to ten, maybe a 12-year program. That’s important because that’s the first thing people see when they come into Corpus Christi. We’re fixing that up, and we’re going to have great things happening out there for tourists to stop by.”

Roy, who has held the position in the past, said he wants to the area to be safe for the people in it.

“Well, one of the things I want to make sure is that District 1, we continue to be accessible to the people, and we continue to look at things like infrastructure,” he said. “I have a lot of concern out here that our kids are safe, and we continue to take care of our streets and sidewalks. We’ve just got a lot of work to continue.”

In District 2, Scott and Campos will be in the run-off.

Scott, who has also been a city councilman in the past, said he wants to focus on the neighborhoods in District 2.

“For the most part, our conversation has been about: great cities are born on the shoulders of great neighborhoods, so really, it’s about great neighborhoods,” he said. “What does that mean? It means improving neighborhood streets, improving neighborhood parks, and that implies some code enforcement issues. I think we want to get the police force into the neighborhoods, which I think they do a good job of, anyhow. But, we certainly need to spend more energy on neighborhood streets.”

Campos wants to enact change in the city, and her biggest focus will be on the industry.

“We want to be a part of the IDA’s: the Industrial District Agreements, that’s number one, that’s how I started,” she said. “When I found out the industries weren’t paying their fair share, or their fair share in water, that’s when I stepped up. We’re hoping that dialogue keeps coming, I think that’s why you see this slate of team saying basically the same thing.”

The run-off election will be held on Dec. 15, there will be a week of early voting prior to Election Day.