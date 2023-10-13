Flour Bluff ISD announces resignation, retirement of Superintendent Soliz-Garcia

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School board members at the Flour Bluff ISD made a decision regarding the future of Superintendent Velma Soliz-Garcia.

The decision was for the Flour Bluff School District and Superintendent Soliz-Garcia to part ways, and it was a unanimous decision.

“All in favor, 6 to 0,” Board President Shirley Thornton said.

Their agreement calls for the superintendent to retire and resign. Flour Bluff Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Chris Steinbruck was named as Interim Superintendent. Soliz-Garcia will serve as his adviser until her retirement on January 31 of next year. The school board had words of praise for Steinbruck.

"We know that people trust what you say and do and that you're a man of honor, and we appreciate more than anything else,” Thornton said.

Thursday's meeting follows another meeting last Thursday where the board met for hours behind closed doors to review findings centered around what they called district culture.

Also on last week's agenda was an item calling for the evaluation of Superintendent Soliz-Garcia.

In a statement sent out by the district Thursday afternoon, the board of trustees said it appreciates Soliz-Garcia for her efforts. She has been the superintendent since January 2021 and an educator for 35 years.

KRIS 6 News has requested a copy of the report presented last week. School board members wouldn't go on camera with us at this time, but they say they will speak with us at a later time.