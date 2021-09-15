Feeling sad or stressed? Students at TAMUCC can use a new platform to share their feelings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Counseling Center at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi has a new program called Togetherall.

Officials say the program's ease in use allows students to post anonymously and get feedback from others.

Togetherall is combined with a service that also provides crisis intervention so students can be connected to higher care if needed.

School officials say Togetherall is moderated to an extent, but really functions as a way to get support through the community.

Theresa Sharpe, the director of the school's University Counseling Center, says TAMUCC is the first Texas university to adopt this outreach platform and is successful because it uses an online platform that more students are comfortable using.

"What we find is that not all students necessarily like to use the phone and so being able to post on a platform like this and get feedback from peers is really advantageous," Sharpe says.

The school says over the course of the 2020-2021 academic year, the number of student members using Togetherall has nearly doubled. For some, it's the only mental health support they get.

The TAMUCC Counseling Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but students can access Togetherall through the counseling center's website any time with their Islander ID number.

To access the service, TAMUCC students can go to the mobile-responsive webpage at https://www.tamucc.edu/counseling/selfcare.php.