Voting is underway for local May 1 elections

Voters will decide on several key propositions in the elections taking place around the Coastal Bend on May 1. Early voting began April 19.
Here is a breakdown of some of the key elections by county:
NUECES COUNTY
Mayor - City of Driscoll
Mark Gonzalez
Roland Gonzalez Jr.
Commissioner - City of Driscoll
Ariana Maldonado
Elissa Rivera
Rolando "Orly" Gonzalez
Tuloso-Midway Independent School District Board of Trustee Vacancy - Place 7
Kim Shick
Paul Arriaga
Denise Villalobos
Kimberly Boone
Bishop Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustee -Place 3
Jennifer A. Ruiz
Reynaldo Longoria
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY
City of Ingleside on the Bay Alderman/City Council
Suzi Wilder
Gary Lee Davis
Shawn Gillespie
Ann Nyberg
Tom Daley
Tim Jolly
Ingleside ISD School Trustee Place 1
Eli Jakobsohn
RayLee Rodriguez
Ingleside ISD School Trustee Place 2
Julie Mauch Patton
Elisa Granados
Ingleside ISD School Trustee Place 3
Ruben Barron
Special Election Ingleside ISD Prop A
The issuance of $28,800,000 of bonds by the Ingleside Independent School District for school facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
Special Election Ingleside ISD Prop B
The issuance of $3,200,000 of bonds by The Ingleside Independent School District for school athletic facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
City of Ingleside Council Member Place 1
Julio Salinas
Colten McCumber
Raymond Drysdale
City of Ingleside Council Member Place 3
Jacob Atcher
Stewart Wilson
City of Ingleside Council Member Place 5
Steve Diehl
Ricardo Trevino Jr.
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition A
Should Section 3.01.A of the City Charter be amended to make Council terms of office 3 years instead of 2 years?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition B
Should Section 3.02 of the City Charter be amended to require Councilmembers to maintain residency in the City throughout their terms of office?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition C
Should Section 3.04 of the City Charter be amended to require that Councilmembers be paid $50.00 per meeting not to exceed $100 in any month?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition D
Should Section 3.06.B.3 of the City Charter be amended to provide that if a Councilmember misses six (6) Regular City Council meetings in an election span, twelve (12) months, his/her seat is vacant?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition E
Should Section 3.09, paragraph 3 of the City Charter be amended to provide that three (3) Councilmembers or the Mayor may call a special meeting? The only change is that it currently says 3 or more. The change eliminates "or more".
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition F
Should Section 3.11 of the City Charter be amended by adding a Subpart D to require the Council to appoint a Sunset Committee every eight (8) years to review ordinances for continued relevance?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition G
Should Section 3.13.B of the City Charter be amended to require ordinance codification every 180 days?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition H
Should Section 3.13.C of the City Charter be amended to require that copies of the City ordinances and resolutions, in addition to being placed in certain named public places, also be placed on the City website?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition I
Should Section 3.15 of the City Charter be amended to require, in addition to other public places already required, that the audit be placed on the City website?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition J
Should Section 4.02.C of the City Charter be amended to allow the Council to appoint an Associate Judge, to assist the Municipal Court, or to serve in the absence or disability of the Municipal Court Judge?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition K
Should Section 4.02.E of the City Charter be amended to require the Municipal Court Clerk to generally perform for the Municipal Court the same duties a court clerk performs for a district court or county court at law?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition L
Should Section 4.06 second paragraph of the City Charter be amended to provide that members of city boards, committees, and commissions shall serve one-year terms and any number of consecutive one-year terms, unless otherwise provided by State Law or this Charter?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition M
Should Section 4.08.C of the City Charter be amended to provide that the Chief of Police is required to be a city resident?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition N
Should Section 5.01.A of the City Charter be amended to require that the Council fix the location where regular Council elections will be held?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition O
Should Section 5.01.B of the City Charter be amended to provide that Council fix the location where Council "special elections" will be held?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition P
Should Section 5.01.C of the City Charter be amended to require the Council to inform voters of the location of City Council elections?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition Q
Should Section 5.02.A.1 of the City Charter be amended to add the requirement that City Council members be city residents throughout their terms in office?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition R
Should Section 6.04.A of the City Charter be amended to provide the City Secretary ten (10) business days after a petition is filed to complete and provide a certificate of sufficiency or insufficiency?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition S
Should Section 6.04.E of the City Charter be amended to provide the City Secretary ten (10) business days to complete and provide a certificate of sufficiency of an amended petition?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition T
Should Section 7.03.D of the City Charter be amended to require posting of the budget on the City website?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition U
Should Section 7.09.B of the City Charter be amended to require under new part (1) that all requests for emergency or routine services not requiring a bid shall be awarded on a round-robin basis to all local vendors?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition V
Should Section 7.09.B of the City Charter be amended to require under new part (2) that the vendor list should be reviewed annually by City staff for workmanship and pricing?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition W
Should Section 7.09.B of the City Charter be amended to require under new part (3) that any vendor removed from the bid list shall have a right to appeal removal to the City Council at a Regular City Council Meeting within ninety days?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition X
Should Section 7.09.C of the City Charter be amended by adding part (8) to require that all contracts shall be awarded via sealed bids; all bids shall be opened by Department Head, Director of Finance, and City Secretary if contract is estimated to be under $25,000.00. Bids shall be opened by City Manager, Director of Finance, and City Secretary if contract is estimated to be $25,000.00 or more?
City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition Y
Should Section 11.04 of the City Charter be amended to read - Persons related within the second degree by affinity, or within the third degree by consanguinity to any elected officer of the City, or to the City Manager, shall be appointed to monetarily compensated offices, positions, or clerkships or other services of the City, only in accordance with Texas Government Code?
Mayor - City of Odem
Virginia Garza
Billy Huerta
Alderman, Place 1 - City of Odem
Justin Marshall
Lynnette Tidwell
Alderman, Place 2 - City of Odem
Yolanda Roblez Alvaro
Alderman, Place 3 - City of Odem
Isaac Dominguez
Olga Martinez-Kiefer
Alderman, Place 4 - City of Odem
Jesse Falcon
Sandra Z. Ridgway
Alderman, Place 5 - City of Odem
Hector Martinez, Jr.
Special Election Proposition A - City of Odem
The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Odem at the rate of onefourth of the one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of the municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.
Mayor - City of Aransas Pass
Jason Knight
Adan Chapa
Ram Gomez
Council Member Place 1 - City of Aransas Pass
Carrie Scruggs
Eric Kindervater
Council Member Place 3 - City of Aransas Pass
Hector Rios
Jan Moore
Aransas Pass ISD School Trustee Place 1
Victor Galvan
Aransas Pass ISD School Trustee Place 2
John Mullenax
Aransas Pass ISD School Trustee Place 3
Olivia McCall
Aransas Pass ISD School Trustee Place 4
Delfino Flores
Aransas Pass ISD School Trustee Place 5
David Rector
Aransas Pass ISD School Trustee Place 7
Wanese Butler
Terry Stansberry
REFUGIO COUNTY
Mayor - Town of Refugio
Misty Skrobarcek
Wanda H. Dukes
Alderman, Place 1 - Town of Refugio
Karen A. Watts
Alderman, Place 2 - Town of Refugio
Leonard (Lenny) T. Anzaldua
Lisa M. Azevedo
Town of Austwell Commissioner, Place 2
Monica Torres
Bonnie Mutschler
JIM WELLS COUNTY
The City of Alice is electing a new mayor, and four council members: Place 1, Place 2, Place 3, and Place 4.
Orange Grove Independent School District Proposition A
The issuance of $23,170,000 of bonds by the Orange Grove Independent School District for school facilities, with priority given to a new elementary school, a new practice gym, the existing band practice/parking lot, and districtwide improvements, and taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.
Orange Grove Independent School District Proposition B
The issuance of $500,000 of bonds by the Orange Grove Independent School District for school athletic facilities, with priority given improvements to the baseball/softball field, and taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.
Orange Grove Independent School District Proposition B
The issuance of $1,400,000 of bonds by the Orange Grove Independent School District for school stadium facilities, with priority given to the football field turf and concession, stands, and taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.
Mayor - The City of Premont
Ricardo Ric Rubio
Priscilla Vasquez
City Council Place 1 - The City of Premont
Christen Munoz
City Council Place 2 - The City of Premont
Irma C. Martinez
Premont ISD has a proposition for improvements to schools.
BROOKS COUNTY
Mayor - City of Falfurrias
Adrian Reyes Jr.
Justo Ramirez
Luis "Louie" Guerra
Alderman - City of Falfurrias
Mingo Villarreal
Humberto "Beto" Loera
Isaac "Homer" Salinas Jr.
Brooks County Independent School District Trustee, Place 5
Jose "Joey" Lopez
Sandy E. Guerra
Brooks County Independent School District Trustee, Place 6
Saul Garza
Veronica Tijerina (Mrs T)
Brooks County Independent School District Trustee, Place 2
James "Jim" T. Maupin III
ARANSAS COUNTY
City Council Member, Ward 1 - City of Rockport
James Rusty Day
Kathleen "Katy" Jackson
City Council Member, Ward 3 - City of Rockport
Bob Cunningham
Brad L. Brundrett
DUVAL COUNTY
The county is holding an election for the Freer Water Control & Improvement District & The San Diego Municipal Utility District to nominate positions for the board of Directors for each respective entity.
KENEDY COUNTY
Kenedy County ISD School Board Member
Leticia Munoz-Vela
Juli Ann Salinas
Joseph “Joey” Acevedo (Write-in candidate)
BEE COUNTY
Councilman Ward 1 - City of Beeville
Ford Patton
Michael R. Willow II
Beeville ISD Trustee, Sub-District 1
Darryl L. Martin
Stephanie (Silvas) Moreno
LIVE OAK COUNTY
Mayor - Three Rivers
Felipe Q. Martinez
Alderperson, Place 4 - Three Rivers
Tommy Mack House
Alderperson Place 5 - Three Rivers
Rebecca (Becky) Lopez
Sally Rodriguez