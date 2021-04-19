Premont ISD bond proposal early voting starts today

PREMONT, Texas — Early voting for the bond proposal to renovate Premont Collegiate High School begins today.

School leaders say the $4.1 million proposal would allow for some much-needed improvements to classrooms, bathrooms and the school’s band hall.

It would also add enhancements for security needs.

"We're convinced that $4.1 million, even though it is not enough, it will make a big dent in moving forward,” said Premont Superintendent Steve VanMatre.

Early voting runs through April 27 and election day will be on May 1.

