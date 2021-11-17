County commissioners prepare for health district split

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners will meet this morning and one of the items on the agenda is the upcoming Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District split.

They will discuss hiring a local law firm to handle the transition of the city splitting from the county health department.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the Corpus Christi City Council voted last month to withdraw from the city-county public health district.

The city is required to give Nueces County 90 days notice, per the contract with the county. But Nueces County commissioners have said they need more than 90 days to prepare.

If approved today, Nueces County will hire lawyers to assist with the transition.

According to the engagement letter sent by the law firm, Nueces County taxpayers will pay the firm $425 an hour for their services.

The split is scheduled to happen on Jan. 19, 2022.