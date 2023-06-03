Corpus Christi ranks low as a city to raise a family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Out of 200 cities, Corpus Christi ranked 134 in a study done by Wallet Hub called "The Best and Worst Places to Raise a Family.”

According to Wallet Hub there just isn’t enough things for families to do. But earlier today Action 10 News's Victoria Balderrama spoke with the Economic Development Corporation, who said they expect that ranking to change in the next five years.

“I’ve had all my children in the Coastal Bend and my husband, and I have lived here raising all our children. It’s been a great place to be,” Bradshaw said.

While the Bradshaw family may have said this is a great place to raise a family, a recent study from Wallet Hub said otherwise.

Out of 182 cities, Corpus Christi didn’t make the top 100.

“(Corpus) could use more help things like playground per capita, parkland acreage, better walkability and bike score,” Jill Gonzalez said.

One of Corpus Christi's better scores was family dynamics with lower divorce rates and two parent homes.

Gonzalez, who is Wallet Hub’s analyst said they determined these rankings using existing data.

“Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, County Health Rankings, CDC and the Council for Community and Economic Research,” Gonzalez said.

“When WalletHub does this study again, I think we’ll rank much higher,” Sarah Tindall said.

Tindall is the Senior Vice President of External Affairs for the Economic Development Corporation said big corporations have made the move to the Coastal Bend.

“We’ve had an increase in wages not just for the new folks moving here but for everyone here who is participating in this growth and that means there’s more thing to do and I think we’ll see more and more of that snowball effect,” Tindall said.

A snowball effect that has attracted families from other parts of the region like the Kemps from Paris, Texas.

“I was just ready for a change, I heard there’s a lot of nice people here,” Julie Kemp said.

While Corpus Christi is ranked low at 134 today, only time will tell where it will land in the near future.