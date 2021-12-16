Corpus Christi city leaders will participate in virtual town hall to discuss desalination

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city leaders are taking part in a virtual town hall Thursday to discuss seawater desalination.

It's their next step in moving forward with building a desalination plant here.

The city says its looking at two locations for a possible desalination plant. One is near the inner harbor and the other is near La Quinta Channel.

Today's meeting comes as the city council gave approval earlier this week for City Manager Peter Zanoni to negotiate deals to buy plots of land to build the plant on.

In a release, the city says today's virtual town hall will provide the public a platform to give comments and ask questions.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo, Zanoni and city council members will be present.

Environmentalists, including those from the local group For the Greater Good, say they are worried about costs and impact from desalination of the discharge of brine into the bay will have on sea life.

The city's Water Utilities Director says a desal plant will help meet any future water needs.

The meeting runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Here are ways you can watch: