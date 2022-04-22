Corpus Christi ballet company returns to the stage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi ballet company is getting ready for a performance two years in the making. Since February the dancers go through their warm ups and routine 6 days out of the week. They said they trained even harder this time around after sitting out two years of live performances.

"To learn not only the steps but they have to keep to the music they have keep in line and they have to be in character,” said lead instructor of the Corpus Christi Ballet, Christina Sterling Munro

Munro is an accomplished ballerina, passing her knowledge to her students, some as young as 7 years old. The ballet hosts auditions every season for a chance to be a part of their dance company and participate in seasonal shows like Sleeping Beauty.

"When all the drama happens, they have to emote just the same as the older people," said Munro.

"I think it’s fun to revisit a character again and try something different,” said dancer Mia Carvalho.

Carvalho has danced for the Corpus Christi ballet for more than 10 years. She said this is her third time playing a role in Sleeping Beauty. In 2020 the covid-19 pandemic shut down everything including the world of dance. This was a very stressful time for older dancers. Not knowing if they could return to the stage.

"These pointed shoes are something of its kind. If you go two weeks without any practice your body doesn’t stay conditioned for this activity,” said Carvalho.

To add to the stress. This year's supply chain issues have made it hard to come by pointed shoes.

"I have a shoe lady in New York, and I talk to her every week. I’ll ask her if she has any shoes, what brad, what style,” said dancer, Chrisi Carter.

Managing the delays and a lack of opportunities for dancers just starting off. This group is focusing on fostering a love for dance

"For young children it's really important for rhythm, space awareness, coordination and motor skills,” said Munro.

For the next two weeks they have a busy schedule of live performances. The Corpus Christi Ballet will present the classic story ballet “The Sleeping Beauty” on Saturday April 23 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 p.m., in the Selena Auditorium, American Bank Center. Click here to purchase tickets.