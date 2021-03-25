String quartet performs for COVID-19 vaccination patients

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another COVID-19 vaccination event was held at the American Bank Center on Thursday, but this one was a bit different from the rest.

The Viano String Quartet, an internationally-recognized young group of performers based at the Colbern School in Los Angeles, performed a free concert as people waited to get their vaccine.

The performance was a way to thank Driscoll Children's Hospital and the City of Corpus Christi for the team effort involved in getting the community vaccinated.

The Viano String Quartet won joint first place at the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition at Banff, Alberta, Canada.

Thursday's performance was made possible through The Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, who brought the Viano String Quartet to Corpus Christi.