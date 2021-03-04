Shoppers share thoughts on lifting of state's mask mandate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For months, shoppers have worn a mask when they visited Texas stores.

Several people now are left scratching their heads after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order lifting the state's mask mandate.

"I think it's dangerous right now, I definitely think it's dangerous," shopper Alysa Posavac said.

"But right now it's not a good time," added shopper Yolanda Harrison.

"I think it's a good decision because he's (Abbott) leaving it up to the people," said shopper Evaristo Coleman.

Stopping by La Palmera Mall in the early afternoon on a typical weekday, a mix of people stroll through the mall with their masks on.

Alysa and Andre Posavac say they still will be wearing their masks when Abbott's mandate takes effect on March.10.

"I am, most definitely, we got the virus and it's bad I would not want to get it again," said Alysa Posavac.

The news of the mask mandate being lifted came as a test, says Corpus Christi resident Evaristo Coleman. He says those who are at risk and take it seriously will continue wearing their masks.

"It was the people who voted him in so leave it up to the people to decide whether we want to take that risk of COVID-19," said Coleman.

While the announcement does not mean people have to abandon safe practices, it does make some Texans nervous.

"You need to help people stay safe at least for a couple of months," said Harrison.

La Palmera Mall released a statement to us, addressing how they are handling Abbott's new executive order.

"As a mall, the decisions made by La Palmera will pertain to common areas within the mall, while the individual retail and dining locations — more than 100 at La Palmera — will set their own guidelines regarding mask requirements, occupancy," the mall's statement said.

