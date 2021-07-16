Several COVID-19 vaccinations set for today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you still need either the first or second dose of your coronavirus vaccine, there are several clinics happening in the city of Corpus Christi today.

At Driscoll Middle School on Kenwood Drive, you can get your first or second dose of Pfizer. It's open until 4 p.m.

And at the main Texas A&M-Corpus Christi campus, they are offering all three vaccines from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. today.

The La Palmera Mall vaccine clinic is open 7 days a week from open to close inside the mall at the former Charming Charlie Store.

And you can always grab a dose of vaccine from the Texas National Guard as you arrive to a Corpus Christi Hooks game.

There's one tonight as the Hooks square off against the San Antonio Missions. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

And you can find all the links to vaccination clinics here.