How to get vaccinated in the Coastal Bend

The pandemic is not over.

More and more people are getting vaccinated every day, but the CDC says we have not yet reached the vaccination rate that would help us achieve herd immunity globally or nationally.

Right now, anyone age 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine and clinical trials are underway for younger kids.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and up

WHERE CAN YOU GET A VACCINE?

In the Coastal Bend, you have options.

The Nueces County - Corpus Christi Health District frequently updates its website on upcoming walk-up clinics in the area. That link can be found here.

You can also register for an upcoming clinic by calling 361-561-1101 or filling out a short form here.

If you or someone you know is a homebound senior looking for a vaccine, information on Corpus Christi's Save Our Seniors program can be found here.

The CDC also has a vaccine finder that you can search for a vaccine nationwide by zip code.

The Texas Department of State Health has a vaccine scheduler that can help you find a vaccine.

Do you need a ride to get vaccinated? Take advantage of Lyft's program that helps vaccine seekers get a ride to a vaccine clinic.

DSHS list of Nueces County COVID-19 vaccine providers:

Altus Hospice CCTX - 4300 S Padre Island Dr. Corpus Christi - 361-723-1049 - Only as vaccine doses become available.

CHRISTUS Family Health Center Westside - 4617 Greenwood Drive - Corpus Christi - 361-857-2872 -Existing patients only Only as vaccine doses become available. Patients will be contacted. No co-pay using Insurance.

CHRISTUS Coastal Bend Family Medicine - 5802 Saratoga Blvd Ste 150 - Corpus Christi - 361-986-4600, option 5Existing patients only. Only as vaccine doses become available. Call to be placed on waiting list

CHRISTUS Memorial Quick Care Clinic - 2606 Hospital Blvd., Ste F - Corpus Christi - 361-902-6100 - Existing patients only.

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline - 600 Elizabeth St - Corpus Christi - Visit christushealth.org for info and appointment scheduling.

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South - 5950 Saratoga Blvd - Corpus Christi - Visit christushealth.org for info and appointment scheduling.

CHRISTUS Urgent Care- La Palmera - 4938 S Staples St - Corpus Christi - Visit christushealth.org for info and appointment scheduling-

CHRISTUS Promptu Immediate Care Saratoga - 5638 Saratoga Blvd - Corpus Christi - 361-444-5280 - Only as vaccine doses become available - Visit christushealth.org for info and appointment scheduling.

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation - 2882 Holly Rd - Corpus Christi - 361-814-2001

Coastal ER II, LLC - 4141 S Staples St. - Corpus Christi - 361-991-0911 - Groups 1a & 1b (healthcare workers, age 65+ and other health issues) Registration at mdpremier.com if and when vaccines are available No charge

Corpus Christi Fire Department - 2406 Leopard St - Corpus Christi - First responders only Only as vaccine doses become available Registration method TBA.

Corpus Christi Medical Associates - 6200 Saratoga Blvd Unit 5 - Corpus Christi - 361-225-2255 - Existing patients only. Only as vaccine doses become available. Call to be placed on the waitlist.

Corpus Christi Medical Center - Doctor's Regional - 3315 S Alameda St - Corpus Christi - Employees only 361-993-2000.

Corpus Christi Metro Ministries, Inc. - 1919 Leopard St. - Corpus Christi - 361-887-0151 - Would need to be put on waiting list, have been getting vaccines weekly.

Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District - 1702 Horne Road - Corpus Christi - 361-826-7200

Corpus Christi Outpatient Surgery - 3636 S Alameda St A - Corpus Christi - 361-853-2200, option 91A & 1B; only as vaccine doses become available.

Corpus Christi Rehabilitation Hospital - 5726 Esplanade Drive - Corpus Christi - 361-906-3700 - Only as vaccine doses become available.

Driscoll Health System - 3533 S. Alameda - Corpus Christi

Fresenius Kidney Care Corpus Christi Bayside - 3rd St. - Corpus Christi - Staff and patients only; will be contacted by the facility.

HEB Pharmacy 139 - 5801 Weber Rd (Weber/Holly) - Corpus Christi - 361-854-8441

HEB Pharmacy 184 - 11158 Leopard St (Leopard/Violet) - Corpus Christi - 361-241-0378

HEB Pharmacy 210 - 4320 S Alameda St (S. Alameda/Robert) - Corpus Christi - 361-993-8515

HEB Pharmacy 253 - 3500 Leopard St (Leopard/Nueces Bay Blvd) - Corpus Christi - 361-883-7196

HEB Pharmacy 270 - 5425 S Padre Island (SPID/S. Staples) - Corpus Christi - 361-992-6996

HEB Pharmacy 413 - 3133 South Alameda (S. Alameda/McCall) - Corpus Christi - 361-852-1696

HEB Pharmacy 462 - 3033 S Port Ave (Port/Tarlton) - Corpus Christi - 361-883-0875

HEB Pharmacy 57 - 1145 Waldron Rd (Waldron/SPID) - Corpus Christi - 361-939-5555

HEB Pharmacy 643 - 4444 Kostoryz Rd (Kostoryz/Gollihar) - Corpus Christi - 361-855-6121

HEB Pharmacy 69 - 5313 Saratoga Blvd (Saratoga/near Staples) - Corpus Christi - 361-993-1351

PAM Specialty Hospital Corpus Christi North - 600 Elizabeth St - Corpus Christi - 361-881-3788 - Employees only

PAM Rehabilitation Hospital and LTACH of Corpus Christi - 345 S Water St - Corpus Christi - 361-500-0600 - Employees only

Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation Hospital - 345 S Water Street - Corpus Christi - 361-500-0600 - Employees only

South TX Family Planning And Health Corp – Robstown - 515 Pat Shutter St Apt 121 - Robstown - 361-387-6996 - Waiting list open to all (patients and non-patients)Group 1a (healthcare workers) then 1b (age 65+ and other health issues) Only as vaccine doses become available. Patients contacted via phone

South Texas Surgical Hospital - 6130 Parkway Dr - Corpus Christi - 361-993-2000 - Employees only

Texas A&M University Health - 6300 Ocean Dr - Corpus Christi - 361-825-5700 - University students and staff only; only as vaccine doses become available.

Walgreens Pharmacy 04744 - 1301 Airline Rd - Corpus Christi - 361-980-9203 -www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Wellmed Morgan - 2922 Morgan Ave - Corpus Christi - 361-887-6601 - Patients only, contacted by facility.

