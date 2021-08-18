Mass vaccination event continues today at the ABC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mass COVID-19 vaccination event is bringing people from all over the city to the American Bank Center.

It's being hosted by the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

It will continue until 3 p.m. today.

Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for anyone who needs a COVID-19 vaccine.

That includes first and second doses and the newly approved booster for immunocompromised people.

That includes people who have had an organ or stem cell transplants, those with advanced or untreated HIV and people receiving cancer treatment and people taking medicines that weaken the immune system.

Depending on the demand for the vaccine at the event, the public health district says it may offer an additional clinic on Thursday.

The best way to get to the event if you're arriving from Highway 37 or Shoreline, you'll need to take Chaparral and Fitzgerald to get you to the American Bank Center.

You'll use the right lane for the drive-through and police will be there to guide you, so be on the lookout for them.

The health district says you must register to take part in today's event.

