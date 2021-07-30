Mass COVID-19 vaccination site announced as numbers soar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District has scheduled a mass vaccination drive-thru clinic at the old Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial site, 2606 Hospital Boulevard, on Friday, August 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In addition, COVID-19 testing sites remain open throughout the city.

Vaccinations and COVID-19 testing are provided free to the public.

Amistad Community Health Clinic, located at 1533 South Brownlee Blvd., offers COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Individuals must call (361) 886-3050 to schedule an appointment. This location provides both ‘sick’ and ‘well’ testing.

The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District offers COVID-19 testing at its location, 1702 Horne Road. Individuals must register in advance by calling (361) 826-1339. This location offers “sick” or “exposed contact” drive-through testing on Wednesdays only.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) will provide free rides to and from the City’s vaccination clinic located at La Palmera Mall. Anyone interested in getting vaccinated should notify the bus driver they are going to or coming from the vaccination clinic for a complimentary trip.

Current B-Line Paratransit customers should call the Rider Line at 361-289-5881 to schedule their free trip.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for children ages 12 and older. First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine and single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available for anyone aged 18 and older.

Individuals under the age of 18 must have a verbal, written, or completed pre-registration parental consent form to receive a vaccination.

Things to know: