Here's what you need to know about local COVID-19 testing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In response to the recent spike in local coronavirus cases, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is opening a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

The city says with the rise in COVID-19 cases across the Coastal Bend, more people are getting tested.

So the health department is opening this new location today at 2606 Hospital Blvd.

It'll be open daily through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Amistad Community Health Center is offering drive-through testing Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only.

It's located at 1533 S. Brownlee Blvd.

You can call (361) 886-3050 to schedule an appointment.

In addition to the drive-through clinic today, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District also offers testing at its location at 1702 Horne Road on Wednesdays.

You must register in advance by calling 361-826-1339.

And La Palmera Mall's vaccine clinic is open 7 days a week and offers all three vaccines.

It's open daily during regular mall hours.

The CCRTA is offering free rides to and from the clinic.

Just tell the bus driver where you are headed.

Registration for today's drive-through testing site is not required, but officials are asking people to register if possible to help with lines.

For more information, follow this link.

