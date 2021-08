CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With booster shots now approved for people with weakened immune systems, CVS and Walgreens are already taking appointments for a COVID-19 booster shot.

People should bring their vaccination card with them and attest to their eligibility.

Third doses can only be given at least four weeks after getting the second dose, and should be the same brand as the previous shots.

Walgreens says it is offering walk-in appointments for a third shot.