CCISD Superintendent: Virtual learning could happen amid COVID outbreak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The superintendent of the Corpus Christi Independent School District said today that virtual learning would be among the options if there was a COVID-19 outbreak in the schools.

This statement is important because most districts – including CCISD – have rejected a remote option for all students to start this school year due in part because the state will not compensate schools for virtual learning. Today was also the first time Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez or the district has addressed virtual options beyond that. For example, the only mention of remote learning in CCISD’s proposed reopening plan is for field trips, which will be virtual this year.

Speaking outside the CCISD convocation at American Bank Center earlier today, Hernandez said the district discussed virtual learning as a standard option to start the year, but when it didn’t pass the legislature they abandoned the idea.

“What I would say that if it came to a point that the numbers were that alarming and we would need to re-evaluate we would certainly take a look at it at that time,” he said.

Community members can find the plan on the district’s website, and send comments to RIPICS@ccisd.us.

