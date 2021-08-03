CCISD convocation happening Tuesday at American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, all CCISD employees will for the yearly convocation American Bank Center. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m.

The district said the convocation, which is a ceremony at the start of the academic year, is for all employees to help kick off the 2021-2022 school year. Employees can bring pom-poms, posters, and other items to show their school spirit.

We're told there will be music from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. Then, at 9:00 a.m., the program will begin. The districts said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez will speak, followed by keynote speaker Manny Scott. He's the author or several books and story is told in part in the movie, freedom writers. The first day of classes for CCISD is August 10, 2021.

