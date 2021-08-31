CCISD ranks fifth for most new COVID-19 cases among Texas school districts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District, like many other Texas school districts, is seeing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases during the recent spike.

The Texas Tribune ranked the top ten highest new COVID-19 cases among Texas School districts between Aug. 16 and Aug 22. CCISD ranks 5th highest on that list.

According to the Texas Tribune, CCISD had 392 new student cases and 36 staff cases in its second week of school, ranking behind Conroe, Humble, Fort Bend and Midland districts.

The latest numbers released by the district Monday show a total of 1,266 total cases since the start of the school year on Aug. 10. The breakdown is 1,140 of those cases among students and 126 with staff.

As stated by the CCISD COVID-19 website, Carroll High School has the highest amount of student cases and staff cases (65).

It is unclear how many of these cases are considered active cases, how many have fully recovered, or how many have been vaccinated against COVID-19. KRIS 6 News reached out to the district for further clarification.

"CCISD’s cases chart is for informational use only, and is based on positive-case reports the district receives from employees and from students’ families," CCISD Chief Communications Officer Leanna Libby told us. "Each business day, the district posts the number of positive-case reports for the current week. The chart also houses cumulative totals for campuses as well as the district as a whole. As recovery time varies among individuals and we do not always receive confirmation of recovered cases, we did not have enough confidence in the numbers to continue including the column for the 2021-2022 school year. CCISD does not share health information for individual cases, nor does the district track hospitalizations. While, anecdotally, we believe most of the recent cases are among unvaccinated persons, the district does not require this information to be shared. We continue to urge everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated."

The latest COVID-19 case numbers for the district are published on the CCISD website.

