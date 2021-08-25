CCISD COVID-19 numbers surpasses 1K

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears that the amount of new COVID-19 cases have surpassed one thousand cases for students and staff in the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

According to the school district website, the number of student COVID-19 cases increased to 945 and staff increased to 98 on Wednesday, bringing the district total to 1,043.

As stated by the CCISD COVID-19 website, Carroll High School has the highest amount of student cases and staff cases (65).

It is unclear how many of these cases are considered active cases, how many have fully recovered, or how many have been vaccinated against COVID-19. KRIS 6 News reached out to the district for further clarification.

CCISD Chief Communications Officer Leanna Libby gave this response:

"CCISD’s cases chart is for informational use only, and is based on positive-case reports the district receives from employees and from students’ families. Each business day, the district posts the number of positive-case reports for the current week. The chart also houses cumulative totals for campuses as well as the district as a whole. As recovery time varies among individuals and we do not always receive confirmation of recovered cases, we did not have enough confidence in the numbers to continue including the column for the 2021-2022 school year. CCISD does not share health information for individual cases, nor does the district track hospitalizations. While, anecdotally, we believe most of the recent cases are among unvaccinated persons, the district does not require this information to be shared. We continue to urge everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated."

For a breakdown of the amount of COVID-19 cases per school, click here.

