Buc Days offering vaccines, free gate entry if you get one there

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days is joining the fight against COVID-19.

On Monday, organizers announced the Moderna vaccine will be available during the festivities, which kicks off April 29 and runs through May 9.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health district will set up vaccination clinics in tents outside the two Buc Days Gates.

The Moderna vaccine will be available for anyone 18 or older.

Those who get the vaccine there will get free admission through the gates that day.

The vaccine tents will be up Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.