Coastal Bend resident shares his experience post coyote attack

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Amanda De la Garza and Paul Benavidez were sitting at Whitecap Beach when they came in close contact with a coyote. They said it's an experience they won’t soon forget.

"We didn't hear him we didn't smell him, and he didn't make a sound,” De la Garza said.

Benavidez is laughing about it now, but it was a shock when that coyote snuck up behind him and took a bite.

"I mean it was a pretty good bite. There's bruises on there,” Benavidez said.

De la Garza was not bitten but she was surprised.

"I’ve seen coyotes out there before, but they walk away from you. These coyotes are getting used to people,” De la Garza said

Paul is one of four other victims that have been bitten by a coyote at our local beaches, according to Animal Care Services Program Manager Joel Skidmore.

"For this amount of bites in this short of amount of time, we're positive it's an isolated incident,” Skidmore said.

Whether it's a bite from a coyote or any of the other rabies species, Skidmore urges residents to call 311. Animal Care Services will respond.

"We have a division within ACS that they're entire job duties is to investigate biting incidents,” Skidmore said.

Paul and Amanda are still shook up over the incident. They told KRIS 6 News that there should be signs on the beach warning people of wildlife including not feeding them.