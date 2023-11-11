City of Corpus Christi to install World War II heritage trail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ahead of Veteran’s Day, the city is embracing the history of the Coastal Bend during World War II in a unique way.

“I mean they might start their World War II heritage trail off right here at the Lexington and then they can decide where to go from there,” Veteran Scott Cross said.

Soon there will be a World War II Heritage Trail featuring 15 installations across the City of Corpus Christi. It’s part of a program through the National Park Service designating the Coastal Bend as the only heritage region in the state.

Cross said he learned Wilmington, North Carolina is also a designated city.

“I did some digging and some research and looked at our area. I was very surprised that we didn’t already have this,” Cross said.

To commemorate the kickoff of the trail city leaders discussed how this location played a significant role in the war effort.

“Whereas NASCC was known as the University of the Air and trained 35,00 aviators who were instrumental in turning the tide of the war,” Guajardo said.

Visit Corpus Christi is happy to celebrate the military community.

“Those that have been in World War II who have a special meaning behind this trail. We do expect we’ll see a lot of different individuals that are coming. Some of them to do their remembrance but also family and friends who had members of the military. They might want to come to see where they family or friends were at some point in their career,” CEO Brett Oetting said.

By Dec. 15, a site will be decorated with a plaque.