Car community reacts to city ordinance prohibiting vehicles with loud exhaust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we’ve reported there’s acity ordinance to prohibit excessively loud exhaust pipes on vehicles in residential areas.

The car community is upset and wants the city to take them into consideration as they enforce this new ordinance.

“I don’t think anybody wants to be targeted through a sound ordinance,” Chris Cockburn said.

Another car enthusiast commented on his problem with the ordinance.

"We get a bad rap because we have an exhaust or some graphics or if we have fender flairs. It’s an exact of discrimination,” Anthony said.

The Corpus Christi car community is not small. Chris Slaughter who owns a customized ford F150 pick-up truck said there’s thousands of people with a passion for their vehicle.

“Car enthusiast with classic cars, show cars and low riders,” Slaughter said.

With this recently launched police crackdown. Slaughter and his friends are feeling targeted. Damian Moreno and his wife Mila tells us it’s an issue that affects everyone.

“They already having some officers looking underneath their car and I don’t think it’s right because they’re just parked,” Moreno said.

Moreno said she’s been followed by police.

“It’s because of the way my car looks but my car is already like that,” Moreno said. “It came out of the factory that way.”

As Assistant Chief David Blackmon told us, they’re looking at the vehicles that are literally affecting the quality-of-life residents in the city and Moreno agrees.

“The Corpus Christi Police Department needs to take care of these people. They need to be disciplined and fined but for regular people showing off their cars. I think they should be left alone,” Moreno said.