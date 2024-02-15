Coastal Bend Black History: The Justen Evans Story

Coaching high school football was a vision that Miller's Football coach Justen Evans had since he attended his first game at Buccaneer Stadium at the age of 13.

Fast forward years later, the Moody High School grad worked his way up the coaching ranks in places such as Taft, King, and Alice High School to get to his current position here at Miller High School.

Evans is entering his eighth year at the school where he became the first African American coach in the history of the school and the 3rd in the history of the district.

"God's been good to me," Evans said as he reflected on his career. "He's opened up some doors and so for me, it's about paying it forward"

Evans has made his payment through built a winning program at Miller by producing consecutive winning seasons and trips to the playoffs. Evans made history once again last season where he won his 58th game, where he passed Pete Ragus to become the school's all- time leader in wins.

Even with all he's accomplished, Evans said that his job is more important that teaching the game of football.

"I have a responsibility to help pave the way so that young African Americans or other young African American coaches who are already in the profession to have an opportunity to sit in this seat that I have been blessed with."

Evans said he's in his favorite part of coaching, which is preparing his team for next season to compete in the state championship at Jerry's World. However, he wants to do more than just win.

"I got into this business to truly affect kids and to bring a level of notoriety and a level of excellence to South Texas, Corpus Christi and CCISD who poured so much into me as a young kid growing up in this community," he said.

In addition, he wants to not only impact the kids at school, but in his own home as well.

"I'm paving the way so that my son has an opportunity to, be successful and that's all Black History is," Evans said.

Evans will continue to write his story as he prepares his team for the 2024 football season.

