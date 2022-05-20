Thirsty Beach to Bay runners have a place to cool off, rehydrate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beach to Bay's finish line is at Water's Edge Park on Saturday, and with all the running, humidity, and heat, there will be a plenty of people ready to quench their thirst and enjoy some cool air.

Nueces Brewing Co. is offering 50 percent off the first pint for all race participants with a Beach to Bay bib on after race.

The brewery, located at 401 S. Water St., has named itself the unofficial after party for Beach to Bay 2022.

Management said runners and non-runners alike are invited to attend.