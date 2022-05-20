Watch
NewsBeach to Bay

Actions

Thirsty Beach to Bay runners have a place to cool off, rehydrate

Nueces Brewing Co. is the unofficial after party of Beach to Bay
B2B Nueces Brewing Co
Contributed photo
B2B Nueces Brewing Co
Nueces-Brewery.png
Posted at 4:30 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 17:34:34-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beach to Bay's finish line is at Water's Edge Park on Saturday, and with all the running, humidity, and heat, there will be a plenty of people ready to quench their thirst and enjoy some cool air.

Nueces Brewing Co. is offering 50 percent off the first pint for all race participants with a Beach to Bay bib on after race.

The brewery, located at 401 S. Water St., has named itself the unofficial after party for Beach to Bay 2022.

Management said runners and non-runners alike are invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections